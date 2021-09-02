Nah B*tch: Dog The Bounty Hunter Says Prison Mates Gave Him N-Word Pass

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Need more proof that Dog The Bounty Hunter is forever tweaking? The reality star says his use of the dreaded N-word was granted to him.

As spotted on Page Six the reality television star is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently his daughter called her dad out for being a bigot and a raging homophobe. Bonnie Chapman wrote a very extension post on her personal Facebook account detailing his vile tongue. A friend revealed to her that they were not invited to their wedding because of their “choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with ‘The System’, and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets.”

“I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father’s progression into his old racist ways,” her post read. “I had forgiven my father after my mother’s death for countless actions that I shouldn’t have.” She went to allege that he is also a long-time womanizer. “He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad,” adding, “I thought I had only one parent left. I was left with the racist and homophobic parents.”

Naturally the Facebook post landed on Dog’s radar prompting a response regarding the alleged racist behavior. “I have never been a racist,” he said to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word.”

He would then go on to use Hip-Hop as an example. “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem,” he explained. When asked who gave him said pass, he pointed to some of upstanding individuals he befriended while serving a prison stretch in the 1970’s.

“I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas, and it was probably three-fourths from the black tribe,” he explained. “So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment. Dog admits that he didn’t know his “pass” expired and continues to deny he is racist.