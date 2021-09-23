Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem “Bonanno,” SZA “The Anonymous Ones” & More | Daily Visuals 9.23.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Benny The Butcher’s been the busiest member out of Griselda for quite some time now via guest features and today he continues to drop new work off for his customers and it’s just as potent as you’d expect.

Linking up with Rick Hyde and Heem for the visuals to “Bonnano,” Benny The Butcher plays pool with his team while flossing stacks of cash, buckets of ice, and wheels hot enough to burn up any track they touch.

On the R&B tip, SZA returns with some new work of her own in the clip to “The Anonymous Ones” where she strolls around her town before giving a public performance for everyone to enjoy… or ignore rather.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Killah Priest, YN Jay, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER, RICK HYDE & HEEM – “BONANNO”

SZA – “THE ANONYMOUS ONES”

KILLAH PRIEST – “95 BODEGA”

YN JAY – “I SMELL RICH”

HITMAKA FT. QUEEN NAIJA & TY DOLLA $IGN – “QUICKIE”

RXALU LOADED – “BET ON ME”