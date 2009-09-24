The Beatnuts Go From “Off The Books” To Off Broadway

The Beatnuts are going to be starring in Deez Nuts, an off Broadway play about the Corona, Queens duo. The play will honor the Latino rapper/producers Junkyard Ju-Ju (aka JuJu, born Jerry Tineo) and Psycho Les (born Lester Fernandez) as well as provide commentary about Hip Hop, the musical legacy of the duo.

Deez Nuts was written by Egotrip co-founder, and co-creator of VH1’s ultra classy, The (white) Rapper Show Sacha Jenkins and co-conceived with noted promoter Peter Oasis.

Corona is a section of Queens, the most diverse borough of New York City. Deez Nuts promises to capture the sights and sounds of Corona as well as the Hip Hop scene there with live performances from The Beatnuts. Personally, I think it’s great to see The Beatnuts get their due like this because they represent not only a part of Queens that isn’t known for Hip Hop, but also because they are Latinos in Hip Hop.

The Beatnuts have worked with Big Pun, The Jungle Brothers, Monie Love, Cypress Hill, Naughty by Nature, Ice Cube’s outfit da Lench Mob, and Method Man.

Deez Nuts is a part of the Hip-Hop Theater Festival which lasts for three weeks and celebrates Hip Hop art, dance, and theater. The show will be on October 1, 2 & 3 at the Ohio Theater in New York City. If you’re interested you can buy tickets at Hip-Hop Theater Festival’s website hhtf.org