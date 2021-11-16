HHW Gaming: Master Chief & Chill, Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Halo TV’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Master Chief is ready to make his Hollywood debut.

Paramount+ dropped the teaser for the upcoming Halo TV original series during Monday’s (Nov.15) Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration ahead of 343 Industries’ huge announcement. In the very brief look at the original series, we get a quick glimpse of the legendary Spartan soldier played by Pablo Schreiber suiting up for action. We also get to hear Cortana (Jen Taylor) say, “Hello, Master Chief.”

Per GameSpot, Halo’s transmedia boss, Kiki Wolfkill, stated the show “will be similar to Game of Thrones in terms of the “scope and scale and complexity of relationships.”

“A lot of the background of Halo is this sort of political drama. It’s something that [is touched on] really lightly in the games and you see more of in some of the other mediums,” Wolfkill said. “Some of that [Game of Thrones-style] complexity is interesting.”

Wolfkill also assured fans that, unlike Game of Thrones, there would be no incest in the show. “No incest planned at all for this show, I’ll say that. If you’re looking for that, you won’t find it here,” she revealed.

We can all breathe a sigh of relief there.

As for a release date, we don’t know precisely when to sign up for Paramount+ to watch it, but Halo TV arrives in 2022. Good thing you can now enjoy Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer right now and the campaign on December 8.

Step into the teaser trailer below.

Photo: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite