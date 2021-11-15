HHW Gaming: Xbox Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary, Gamers Got All The Gifts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been 20 years since the big black box, aka Xbox, made its debut. Monday (Nov.15), Microsoft decided to celebrate the occasion.

Today was a momentous occasion for Xbox, and gamers were the ones blessed with all of the gifts. During 30-minute pretaped presentation, we saw former Xbox head Robbie Bach, current head of Xbox Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox Creator Experience Sarah Bond, and more reflect on the console’s rich history over the years with the Xbox Community.

Xbox made it clear it was not announcing any new games ahead of the presentation event, but the company did come bearing gifts for its loyal gaming community. For starters, Xbox revealed its already massive collection of backward compatible titles is growing with the addition of 70+ Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games. Rockstar Games’ Max Payne collection, the entire Fear franchise, Dead or Alive: Ultimate, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast are now playable on the Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One for the first time.

Also, those games will benefit from Auto HDR, and 30 of them will benefit from framerate boosts.

But wait, there’s more. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was also on hand for the big celebration. For those who don’t remember, the retired WWE superstar was on hand to help Microsoft’s CEO at the Bill Gates unveil the first iconic Xbox console. So it’s fitting he was a part of Monday’s presentation, and Dwantaclaus also came bearing gifts while also plugging his new Netflix movie, Red Notice, starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson revealed that he partnered with Xbox to open up the vault for some pretty dope Red Notice-themed prizes.

A one-of-a-kind oil painting of “The Rock,” illustrating when he revealed the first Xbox on the CES stage in 2001.

Three replica Cleopatra Eggs modeled after the movie props, with hidden Xbox easter eggs for fans to uncover.

One of 20 custom Red Notice Xbox Series X consoles, featuring a bright red and illuminating gold design with a kaleidoscope pattern of the coveted Cleopatra Eggs.

1,000 collectible trading cards featuring the Red Notice cast and a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can learn how you can win any of those items listed above by heading here.

Xbox was saving the most significant announcement for last. There were rumblings that 343 Industries would have some big Halo Infinite news, and the rumors were true. The studio announced that season one of Halo’s first-ever free multiplayer is now live to close the presentation. It’s still technically in BETA mode, but all maps, weapons, and features are now live, and your progression will carry over when it officially drops alongside the highly-anticipated campaign on December 8.

It’s definitely a good time to be an Xbox owner. You can watch the full presentation below.

Photo: Xbox / Xbox Game Pass