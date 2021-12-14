Slim 400 “Caviar Gold (IceWata),” Berner ft. Cozmo “Running Numbers” & More | Daily Visuals 12.14.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Late last week we learned the tragic news that YG’s artist, Slim 400 was shot and killed in Los Angeles and while fans continue to mourn his passing his legacy continues to live through his music.

Before his passing, Slim dropped some visuals to “Caviar Gold (IceWata)” in which he promotes the cannabis brand while kicking it in an apartment with a pool table and lots of sticky-icky. Rest In Power, Slim.

Back in New York, Berner links up with Cozmo to remind everyone about the legacy that John Gotti left behind with video clips of the last Mob boss of NY for the clip to “Running Numbers.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Catch, Baby Kash, and more.

SLIM 400 – “CAVIAR GOLD (ICEWATA)”

BERNER FT. COZMO – “RUNNING NUMBERS”

YUNG CATCH – “2 MUCH”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE FT. DEZZIE GEE – CORNER STORE FREESTYLE”

BABY KASH – “KRYSTAL BLUE SKIES”

TRAPLAND PAT – “BOONDOCKS”

GUAPDAD 4000 – “MONEY”

JACKBOY FT. MONEY MAN – “WHAT’S MINE IS YOURS”