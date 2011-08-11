Diggy Simmons Talks Chivalrous Culture Shoe Line, Shares Advice From His Uncle Russell And Sisters Angela And Vanessa [Exclusive Video]

Diggy Simmons’ Closer To My Dreams tour made a stop in Atlanta Saturday much to the delight of fans of the 16-year-old heartthrob.

While in the city with Tyga and Mindless Behavior, Diggy checked in with HipHopWired to speak on his latest endeavors.

The Atlantic Records signee spoke on the unity between the “new generation” of artists that includes himself, Justin Beiber and other talented youth and even took questions on advice he’s gotten from his successful family members.

In between talking music and family, Diggy also plugged his new shoe line Chivalrous Culture and sent out a message to his “Jetsetters.”