Brooklyn Barista: Angela Yee Opens Coffee Shop In Pandemic

Angela Yee continues to find ways to boss up. She has launched her own coffee shop in her hometown.

As spotted on Page Six the media personality has added yet another brand to her emerging portfolio of businesses. This fall her Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) shop enjoyed a soft opening. She detailed how she came about the idea to the celebrity gossip site. Yee revealed she had started the brand at home during the height of quarantine and found instant success. She thought that opening up a brick and mortar location would make better sense for the business model but her inner circle had their doubts. “A lot of my friends told me it wasn’t a good idea to open up a coffee shop because there were so many businesses shutting down” she added.

But the doubters didn’t derail her. She went on to share that she stuck to her vision and found that even in the most challenging times opportunity still exists. “I also feel like, unfortunately, when there’s disasters for people, there’s always opportunity for other people,” she explained. “So it’s just a matter of time to find those opportunities and figure out how to make it work and you got to take risk sometimes. The worst-case scenario, I always tell people, is that if it does not work, you have to figure it out. So I’d rather try than not try.”

Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) at 329 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216. You can shop the vibes here.

