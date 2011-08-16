Game Names Lil B Number One On Wack Rapper List

Game Calls Lil B The “Wackest Rapper Of All Time”

DJ Vlad interviewed controversial rapper, Game about his top five wackest rappers of all time and Lil B the Based god ended up at the top of his list.

Game admits to only hearing one verse from the Cali phenom before awarding him with the crown. “This is crazy man, the wackest rapper [is] Lil B. He’s got to get it. I heard him on [Lil] Wayne’s Sorry 4 the Wait [on ‘Grove St. Party (Freestyle)’], and that was it,” said Game.

Some other names that found themselves in the wack category according to Game were Lil’ Zane, Vanilla Ice and Memphis Bleek.

He’s had some past history feuding with Bleek so we get why he’s up there and he also had some issues with Ras Kass that turned physical, so Kass was given the silver medal of wackness in Game’s book for being a “wack rapper” not a wack lyricist.

He explained, “So at first, we were talking about wack at rapping, but now we’re talking about wack rappers. The reason why he’s wack is because he does wack rapper Isht. He gets the number two spot, and my fist may just be biased to that, but he slides in at number two.”

Hiphop-n-more.com posted all five parts of the interview if you want to see Game express his opinion.