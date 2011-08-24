Beyonce Added To MTV’s VMA Stage

Beyonce Joins List Of MTV VMA Performers

Beyonce is a late addition to MTV’s Video Music Awards, but better late than never for the pop diva to join the festivities.

Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Pitbull are already on the roster. We’re not sure what record she’ll perform but she is nominated for three awards including Best Female Video, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography.

Let’s just hope she’s not in the same category as Taylor Swift and Kanye West isn’t there sipping too much.

The VMA’s will air Sunday at 9 P.M ET.