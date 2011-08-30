China Bans Music From Kanye West, Beyonce, Lady Gaga

Beyoncé, Kanye West, Katy Perry Songs Banned In China

If Beyonce Knowles-Carter still plans to run the world, she may have to exclude China from the equation.

According to RTE.ie, Beyonce’s “Run The World” is one of a hundred songs banned by the Chinese Ministry of Culture on Friday.

Katy Perry’s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West was also banned, along with Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” “Hair,” “Marry The Night,” “Americano,” “Bloody Mary” and Judas,” making Gaga the most banned artist on the list.

Gaga’s “Born This Way” was banned on a previous list.

From RTE.ie:

The Chinese Ministry says that these bans are not related to content, but instead reflect a clamp down on internet music providers who are providing access to songs not submitted to the government for review or censorship. In a statement to CNN the Ministry said: “Our targets this time are online music products that we have not registered or reviewed. They don’t necessarily contain illegal content.”

