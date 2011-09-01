DMX Brings Out Scarface At A Show In Houston [Video]

Both recently released from jail, DMX brought out Scarface during his second post-prison concert last night at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.

Making an appearance on stage, Scarface stood by DMX while X did a few prayers which was followed by Face saying “real Geto Boys stuff in a minute.”

“We here. You cannot blame that on science, God did that,” said Scarface. “We gon’ come back with some real Geto Boys stuff in a minute. And we gon’ let DMX rap. I’ma leave y’all with that, but like I said, go see God before he come see you. Aight?”

During the show, X performed cuts like “What These Beyotches Want” and “Party Up” while shirtless, jumping into the crowd to pass around a bottle of Hennessy.

Peep the video below to see the recently freed men on stage together.