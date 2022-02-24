The Internet Is Being Weird Again: Jaden Smith Shuts Down Social Media Rumor That He’s Currently Dead

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a reason why whenever a celebrity’s death is announced via social media, the first round of reactions includes people praying it’s all a hoax or that some internet reporter simply got it wrong and others ran with it—sometimes, that’s exactly what happens.

Jaden Smith is not dead, y’all.

According to The U.S. Sun, On Wednesday, a TikToker claimed the 23-year-old son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith had passed away and because rumors spread far and wide like viruses during global pandemics, a lot of people believed it.

From the Sun:

Fans flooded Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with their concern, with some asking if the rumors were true and others taking them as fact.

“RIP Jaden!” one fan tweeted, while another asked, “Why am I hearing everywhere that Jaden Smith has died? What is going on?”

The Life In A Year actor quickly debunked the theories and proved he’s very much alive by tweeting simply: “Invisible.”

Who knows where the original person who posted about Jaden’s untimely-and-also-fake death got their information from or what prompted them to be so loud and wrong before hitting “send,” but it could possibly have been inspired by health concerns the Karate Kid actor experienced in the past.

The Sun noted that in 2019, Jada spoke publicly about how she and Will “realized he wasn’t getting enough protein, he was wasting away.” She also said Jaden “just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients” he should’ve been getting.

But by the end of that year, Jaden had gained 10 pounds and said he was working on “putting on muscle.”

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden said during an episode of Red Table Talk. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body.”

So basically, he began to work on his physical health and three years later, he’s definitely not dead.

It’s 2022 and y’all can’t still be living by an “if it’s on the internet, it must be true” mentality, good people.