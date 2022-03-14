Pete Davidson Allegedly Checked Ye FKA Kanye West Via Now Deleted Text Messages

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, employed social media to take digs at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s romantic partner, Pete Davidson, often using violent gestures at times. The comedian allegedly fired back after a series of text messages from him directed towards the Chicago superstar urged him to, quote, “grow the f*ck up.”

Davidson, who isn’t a heavy social media user, reportedly posted the now-deleted text messages which showed high praise for Kardashian as a mother to West’s children.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” began the string of texts, confirmed as official by Page Six.

The texts continued with, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up.”

Ye responded to the texts with, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?” to which Davidson responded with, “In bed with your wife” complete with a shirtless selfie.

Oddly enough, Ye didn’t take the bait and wrote, “Happy to see you’re out of the hospital and rehab” with Davidson reportedly writing back, “Same here. It’s wonders those places do when you go get help. You should try it.”

Davidson offered to meet with Ye one on one but was urged to attend Sunday Service to which Davidson refused. These texts were reportedly posted by Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, over the weekend. Sirus’ Instagram page is now private and the text exchanges have largely been scrubbed. There is also speculation Sirus penned the texts in Davidson’s stead.

