Looking For A New Way To Read More: Try The Vook

When asked what her favorite book was girl I knew in school once said, “Books be wack yo”. It’s the kind of statement that would make Bill Cosby’s heart skip a beat, but the fact is many people are not excited about reading.

Enter the Vook. It is what it sounds like. The Vook’s makers claim it blends text and video in a single, uninterrupted reading and viewing experience.

This new reading format allows the reader to read and watch high-quality, professionally produced video with visuals that add more depth and advance the plot of the story more than static pictures or illustrations.

Four vooks have already been published by Atria Books as part of a partnership between Simon & Schuster, Inc., and Vook. These titles are available in two formats: standalone mobile applications for the iPhone and iPod touch (at the Apple App Store), or as Web browser based editions simonandschuster.com and vook.com.

The four books available now are:

PROMISES by Jude Deveraux

$6.99

131 pages/17 videos

EMBASSY by Richard Doetsch

$6.99

125 pages/13 videos

RETURN TO BEAUTY by Narine Nikogosian

$6.99

83 pages/16 videos

THE 90-SECOND FITNESS SOLUTION by Pete Cerqua

$6.99

170 pages/13 videos

Check out the demo below and tell us if you think this is a game changer. Will it make you read more?