Suge, Baby and Lil Wayne Partying After The Mayweather Fight Pics

Las Vegas Main Event Photography captured Lil Wayne partying with his pa Birdman after the Floyd Mayweather fight this past weekend.

Suge Knight showed up to the city we all thought he wouldn’t frequent, but there he was in the mix with the YMCMB crew.

Scroll through the pages and check out the rest of the flicks from the party.

