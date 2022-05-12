Joe Budden To Host New Show ‘Music Lovers Only With Joe Budden’ On Amp

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Budden isn’t resting on his laurels, as the rapper and podcast host is breaking ground on a new show dedicated to his love of music.

In a press release on Wednesday (May 10th), it was announced that the veteran MC and radio personality will be the host of a new show, Music Lovers Only with Joe Budden which will make its home on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. The well-versed and highly opinionated artist will host the show live, taking listeners on a journey of his favorite songs spanning throughout the decades and genres, pulling from the vast catalog of fully licensed music that Amp has in its catalog. The show will air on a weekly basis every Monday starting this month.

For Budden, this new hosting gig is a wonderful opportunity to build more community and open the eyes and ears of listeners to music artists that they might not have checked for initially. “As music lovers, all we have is each other to spread the word of a good song, a good vibe, and a good set for the spirit,” he said in the announcement. “Get to your favorite spot in the house and get comfortable, we’re just here to have a good time.” The MC will draw from his hefty career of hosting shows such as State of the Culture and The Joe Budden Podcast, and he’ll join other notable figures on Amp such as Pusha T, Tinashe, and Lil Yachty while the platform is currently in public beta mode.

Budden will utilize listeners’ ability to call into the show as it airs live and engage with them in his unique and enigmatic manner to select songs from Amp’s catalog, demonstrating the full creator-centric capabilities of the app in real-time. Music Lovers Only with Joe Budden will air on May 16th, at 5 PM ET.