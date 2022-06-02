HHW Gaming: Amazon Allowing Customers To Request An Invite To Buy PS5

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Are you still looking for a PlayStation 5 console? Amazon might be your saving grace in your years-long search.

In a move the company should have done a long time ago, Amazon is now launching a more “orderly” way to secure a PlayStation 5. Usually, when you visit the PlayStation 5 landing page, you’re greeted with the dreaded “currently not in stock” message, but that’s changing.

Amazon allows shoppers to request an invite to buy the highly coveted next-generation video gaming console. A request button can now be seen in the spot to the right where the “buy” button would typically be located.

According to Amazon, if chosen, you will receive a link via email, and you will have 72 hours to scoop up your PlayStation 5 console. Oh, and the best part, you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to request an invite, but something tells us it probably would help your chances, just a little.

Per The Verge, the new system only applies to the $499 version of the PlayStation 5 and not the disc-less console. Amazon’s new system is almost similar to Sony’s, allowing gamers to secure a system by registering for an invite to purchase a PS5 directly from the company by only supplying your PSN ID.

Amazon’s announcement comes after Walmart revealed shoppers would have an opportunity to buy a PS5 at 3 pm ET as part of its Walmart Plus Weekend. Walmart’s version of Amazon Prime Day.

Since the launch of Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S|X has become a tad bit easier to find along with Nintendo’s OLED Switch hybrid console. The PlayStation 5 remains elusive to many, but this could signify that nature is finally healing in the video game world.

One thing is for sure. You better get your PS5 or Xbox Series X soon because video game studios are slowly transitioning away from the PS4 and Xbox One S.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty