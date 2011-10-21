CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Meets Chris Brown [Photos]

Paris Jackson Meets Chris Brown

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson had the night of her young life when the 13-year-old girl attended Chris Brown’s sold-out concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

After the show, Paris got the chance to meet the star singer, who judging by the photo above, was just as thrilled to meet his childhood idol’s daughter as she was to meet Breezy.

“AMAZING Show Tonight!! You Were Outstanding!!,” Paris tweeted Chris Brown after the show.

Bless her little Jackson heart…

Check out more picture’s from Paris Jackson’s night at Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. tour on the night pages.

