Flo Rida Misses Performance, Police Raid His Hotel Room

Flo Rida Misses Australia Festival

Flo Rida missed a scheduled performance at Australia’s Newcastle Fat As Butter Festival over the weekend after reportedly arriving late and possibly being too intoxicated to perform.

According to the promoters of the event, the “Get Low” rapper arrived way past the arranged time to perform and was not “in a suitable condition to perform.”

Promoters of the show, who say they paid Flo several month’s in advance, took to their FaceBook page to explain Rida’s abscense.

“The club did everything in its power to meet the needs of Flo Rida and his management. From the demands for late specialty items in his dressing room, to offering to pay all transport expenses to get him and his entourage to the venue (after his own arrangements supposedly fell through)…Many promises were made and broken by Flo Rida and his management last night. And every time we got our hopes up that he was in transit to the venue, we would find out that he had not in fact left his hotel room. The most difficult part was then turning him away from the Club when he finally arrived nearly 3 hours after he was due on stage. We did not believe he was in a suitable condition to perform.”

Flo Rida later explained the situation in statement to his fans saying,

“Australian fans, I was looking forward to performing for you but due to unforeseen circumstances I wasn’t able to do so last night.”

It was also reported that the rapper’s hotel room was raided by police after they smelled the odor of marijuana. Australian authorities reportedly found weed, a Viagra pill and a tazer. Flo’s personal assistant Dakari Phillips was taken into custody and released.