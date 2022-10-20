Bald Head Jesus: Freddie Gibbs Bodies L.A. Leakers Freestyle, Tackles Jay-Z Classic

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Freddie Gibbs is enjoying high praise after the recent release of his latest studio album $oul $old $eparately and is currently making his media rounds to promote the project. The Gary, Ind. native returned to the L.A. Leakers studio to deliver a blistering freestyle verse over a certified Jay-Z classic.

Freddie Gibbs has torched the L.A. Leakers microphone in times past and did so once again by rapping over Jay-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life” from Hov’s 2000 release, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia album. Over the Kanye West-produced track, Gangsta Kane flexes like he usually does with his signature syllabic flow, and his comfort over the beat is a marvel to witness.

Most know that Gibbs and DJ Akademiks have a long-running beef and considering the media figure’s recent “I’m The Prize” fight video involving his girlfriend. If you follow Gibbs on social media, then you’re well aware of his quick wit and penchant for getting off jokes. Opening up with a jab towards Akademiks, Gibbs locks in on the beat and doesn’t let up for a relentless few minutes.

Check out Freddie Gibbs and the L.A. Leakers Freestyle #151 below.

—

Photo: Getty