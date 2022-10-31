HHW Gaming: EA Announces Deal With Marvel Entertainment To Develop “At Least 3 New Action-Adventure Games”

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

We already knew EA was working on a new Iron Man video game. Now the game studio has announced a new deal with Marvel Entertainment.

Monday, October 31, Electronic Arts Inc. lifted the veil off its long-term deal with Marvel Entertainment to “develop at least three new action-adventure games.”

The games will drop on PC and consoles, each featuring “their original story set in the Marvel universe.” The first game as part of the new deal will be Iron Man.

“We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans,” said Laura Miele, COO at EA. “EA looks forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before, and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,” said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games. “We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers, so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game, and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”

What We Know About The EA x Marvel Entertainment Iron Man Game So Far

The Iron Man game will “feature an original narrative that taps into the character’s rich history,” the press release states.

It will also “channel the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark.”

Plus, it will “enable players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on the excellent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, will lead the new studio and will be joined by other industry vets Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier.

Sounds promising. We wonder what the other two Marvel properties, EA and Marvel Entertainment, will turn into video games. There are also rumors of that Black Panther game floating out there.

Photo: EA / Marvel Entertainment