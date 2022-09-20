HHW Gaming: ‘Iron Man’ Game From Motive Studio In Production

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

If one Marvel character needed their own video game, it has to be Iron Man, and today EA announced that game is happening.

Marvel will be teaming up with Motive Studio, the same studio that gave us Star Wars: Squadrons for an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game.

The Iron Man game has just entered the early development phase, and an original story that “taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man,” Marvel announced in a blog post.

Olivier Proulx will lead the Motive Studio team and already has experience working on Marvel Games because he also worked on Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy. Proulx will be joined by fellow veterans Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the Montreal-based game studio.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful, and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games.

EA & Motive Studio Can Pull Off This Iron Man Game

Iron Man is still in the pre-production phase, so details are understandably scarce about the game. But based on recent games like Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers and Anthem, which EA published, gamers should already have a pretty good idea of how Iron Man should handle in his own standalone game.

The newly announced Iron Man project joins a growing slate of Marvel Games that also includes a forthcoming single-player Black Panther game and another yet-to-be-titled project that will see Captain America and Black Panther team up.

Photo: Motive Studio / Iron Man