Drake Loses $1M Bet On World Cup, Announces 2023 Tour

Drake lives a life. He lost a million dollars on the FIFA World Cup championship match and announced he is going on tour next year all in the same week.

As spotted on Vulture, Champagne Papi risked one million dollars on the recent World Cup finals game. While he did pick Argentina to win it all, his bet was framed on the 1×2 market thus any points scored after the first 90 minutes of play is not counted. At the close of regulation the game was tied 3-3 thus he lost the bet. But considering Drizzy just purchased a necklace that features 42 engagement diamonds it is safe to assume the million is just a couple of coins to him.

While he took a loss last week his fans seemingly won. Hypebeast reports that he will hit the road in the new year. In a livestream with online gambling platform Stake Twitch streamer Roshtein asked Drake what he is looking forward to the most and he replied “Tour. I can’t wait.” He went on to also reveal he has been rehearsing. “You know it’s so unfortunate, the other day I was rehearsing like, a bunch of days and one of the shows had gotten pushed back,” he said. “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going,” he continued. “It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

His upcoming tour dates have yet to be confirmed but given he has released three albums (Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, Her Loss) since his last outing, his 2023 live shows should be a hot ticket.