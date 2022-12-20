Pusha T Confirms Leaving G.O.O.D. Music Position, Talks Drake In New Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It is upward and onward for Pusha T. He discusses stepping down from his position at G.O.O.D. Music and more in a new interview.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia native has his sights on bigger and better in 2023. His album It’s Almost Dry is being heralded as the Rap album of the year by some key media outlets which has him feeling confident heading into the 2023 Grammy Awards. As part of his campaign run, Pusha T recently conducted an interview with XXL magazine where he discussed not only why he feels his fourth album is the clear front-runner for a Grammy win, but also gives a much-needed update on his dealings with Kanye West.

Recently, he vocalized his displeasure with West’s hate speech and confirmed he too is no longer speaking to Kanye. So much so he has stepped down from his president role at G.O.O.D. Music. He also stated that the two have not spoken in some time. “I was still on tour. I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that’,” he said.

The “Infrared” rapper also discussed Drake and made it clear he gets a kick out of Drizzy still having him on the mind. “Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” he explained. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, ‘I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns.’ It lets me know. I love it.”

Lastly, he also revealed that he has new music on the way. “Definitely working on another solo album. Just gathering a whole bunch of ideas. I never really stopped working. I sort of made a three-year plan and I’m trying to follow it. We get past [the Grammys], it’s back-to-back-to-back,” he said.