Again: Orlando Brown Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Orlando Brown is once again making headlines in a troublesome fashion as he’s been booked on a charge of domestic violence in Ohio.

According to reports, the former That’s So Raven star was detained by officers who reported to a report of a fight in progress on Thursday morning (Dec. 22nd) in Lima, Ohio. As they arrived, they found Brown involved in an altercation with a family member at the residence, which was revealed to be his brother Matthew. The former actor was arrested with the charge of “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by the threat of force.” Brown is currently being held at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office without a bond being set.

When contacted by TMZ, Matthew Brown stated that the 35-year-old troubled actor had been staying at a home that he was renovating for two weeks because he didn’t want him to continue to live on the streets. He reportedly told officers that Orlando was acting “crazy”, accusing him of raping his wife before menacing him with the blade from a broken knife and a hammer. He also said that Orlando eventually set those objects aside.

The arrest marks another low point for Brown, who has been on a highly publicized downward spiral within the past few years due to his struggles with mental health and substance abuse. He infamously appeared on Dr. Phil in 2018 after numerous arrests that year and went on to deny that he needed help. The Proud Family alum also turned heads after getting a tattoo of his former co-star Raven-Symone on his chest, prompting friends to attempt to stage an intervention. Recently, Brown has gone viral through a series of video interviews for making a couple of outlandish claims which included one suggesting that he had sexual relations with Bow Wow and Nick Cannon. Both would go on to vehemently deny those accusations shortly after the videos were released.