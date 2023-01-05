French Montana Announces ‘Coke Boys 6’ Project As ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

French Montana already has his work plotted for 2023. DJ Drama has announced the newest Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Coke Boys 6.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Bronx, New York native is taking it back to the streets. On Monday, Jan. 2 the producer shared a teaser for the project on Instagram. The visual shows French casually walking into a private jet with the introduction to an unnamed song. “2023 New Year…Same Hustle Droppin 1/6,” Drama wrote as the caption. “@frenchmontana ‘Coke Boys 6…Money Heist Edition’ Gangsta Grillz…I Gave Yall A Chance To Catch Up…What Happened,” the caption read.

The tape seems to be a group effort as several of his Coke Boy collaborators are featured on the cover art inclining the late great Chinx Drugz and the incarcerated Max B. Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition was originally scheduled for a December 2022 release, but it seems it is finally ready. This marks French’s first release since his joint project Montega with Harry Fraud. Mr. Thanksgiving’s last Gangsta Grillz was with Icewear Vezzo’s Paint the City prior to the holiday.

You can see the teaser to Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition below.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty