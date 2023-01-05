Democrat Robert Garcia Plans To Use Vintage ‘Superman’ Comic When He’s Sworn Into 118th Congress

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As Republicans continue to hold up the congressional duties of our elected officials due to their reluctance to vote in Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, newly elected member of U.S. Congress Robert Garcia already knows how he plans on being sworn in once things get back to normal, and it’s a pretty interesting way of going about his inauguration.

Earlier this week the California congressman took to Twitter to reveal that when it comes time to get sworn into the 118th United States Congress, Robert Garcia will be using three items that mean the world to him including a photo of his parents whom he lost to the COVID pandemic, his certificate of citizenship, and an original copy of Superman #1 from the Library of Congress.

While the picture and certificate of citizenship makes sense, it’s interesting that he chose the priceless comic book as an item to use as he prepares to work for the people of the United States. Still, the first Latino and first openly gay mayor to ever be elected to be Mayor of Long Beach, California told Buzzfeed that the reason he chose the comic book is because he “learned to read and write English reading comics as a kid,” and ultimately “Never stopped reading.” Neither have we.

As for why he chose the Man of Steel over other superheroes, Garcia said, “I’ve read almost all genres, but Superman is always the character that stood out and spoke to me the most.”

He must’ve been heartbroken like the rest of us when he found out that Henry Cavill wasn’t going to be returning as Superman in James Gunn’s reboot of Warner Bros. DCEU.

Unfortunately for Garcia, he won’t be taking that Superman oath anytime soon as far-right MAGA Republicans and Conservative Republicans continue to bicker over who’ll be the next Speaker of the House and begin swearing in the next members of congress. But when that time does come, y’all know Robert Garcia will be flying high like his favorite superhero.