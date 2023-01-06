Thom Browne And adidas Go To Court Over Stripes Trademark

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The war over horizontal lines has officially commenced. The trademark infringement trial between adidas and Thom Browne is underway.

As per Hypebeast, the two apparel companies will fight it out over who can rightfully use stripes throughout the product universe. This week, the two labels presented their opening arguments in Manhattan’s Southern District Court.

Back in June 2021 the sneaker brand served the Allentown, Pennsylvania native and his team with a lawsuit claiming that their four stripe motifs are “confusingly similar iterations” of the adidas marks. In the original complaint, adidas says their signature three-stripe trademark, which is synonymous with their most iconic footwear releases, signify the “quality and reputation” of their company.