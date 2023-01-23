Cyndi Lauper’s Son Dex Is A Whole Rapper

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dex, the son of pop star Cyndi Lauper, has announced an upcoming album with features from fellow rappers G-Eazy and Trippie Redd.

In an interview over the past weekend, the 25-year-old rapper spoke about the project while leaving Los Angeles International Airport for a promotional tour for the “F*** You Gumbo” cannabis brand that he’s involved with. He was asked about being perceived as a “nepo baby,” given that the pop legend Cyndi Lauper is his mother.

“If you know me personally, I grew up in Harlem bro. Me and my mom were split up when I was a kid. But we reconnected through music, which was kind of beautiful,” Dex said casually. He continued: “I don’t complain about my story man. Everything is a blessing.” He was then asked if he’d ever do a track with the “Time After Time” singer. “I’ve got three or four records with my mom,” but demurred when asked if she’d be on his album. He did confirm that Trippie Redd and G-Eazy would be on his new project.

Dex revealed that his mom took him seriously as an artist when her label worked to sign him to the label without her having advance notice. The decision was solely based on his previous appearances on G-Eazy’s Scary Nights album and being on tour with Sean Kingston. “From seeing that, she just went, ‘okay, he’s ready,’” he said.

He’s also been highly protective of their relationship, exemplified in a post he made on his Instagram stories after appearing with her at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The caption read: “Say what you want about me but keep my mother’s name out of your mouth. I couldn’t have asked god for a better mother.”

The rapper, also known as Declyn Lauper, had previously been in the news after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct last October in New York City. He was caught by police in a stolen Mercedes-Benz after leaving a memorial for a friend in Harlem in July. The dictates of the plea deal instructed him to complete five days of private community service and to remain out of trouble for a one-year period.