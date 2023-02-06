Offset Calls Cap On TMZ, Denies Altercation With Quavo

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Offset is calling cap. The Migos rapper is disputing a report from TMZ that he got into an altercation with Quavo at the Grammys.

Early Monday (Feb. 6), TMZ reported that Quavo and Offset had to be separated after getting into an argument backstage at the Grammys. According to the outlet, tempers flared because Quavo allegedly refused to have Offset join him on stage during the shows “In Memoriam” segment while he performed “Without You,” his tribute to their late group and family member Takeoff.

However, Offset took to Twitter to dispute the account. “What tf [sic] look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy,” tweeted Offset on Monday afternoon.

It’s no secret that Takeoff wasn’t on the best of terms with Quavo and Offset, who had recently dropped their joint project, at the time of the latter’s untimely demise. Relatedly, Offset had recently taken to social media to retort in kind to J. Prince after the Rap-a-Lot Records founder came for him during a recent podcast interview.

Considering Takeoff was murdered on Halloween night in 2022, let’s hope these brothers can actually have a conversation to squash any simmering beef before it boils over.

Rest in power Takeoff