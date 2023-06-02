The Young Heroes In A Half Shell Battle Ice Cube’s Superfly In Latest ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated continues to impress us.

Thanks to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and its sequel Across The Spider-Verse, studios are having to step their game up.

So far, animation studios have been up to the task with the recent Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and now with Rogen’s TMNT: Mutant Mayhem with its brilliant animation style that is already drawing comparisons to the Miles Morales animated films.

In the first trailer, we meet the Ninja Turtles, who are teenagers trying to figure things out and go through growing pains. They also meet April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), who is Black, possible a retcon to fix her whitewashing in the 80s.

The new trailer for the film once again introduces the lovable green teen team, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Raphael (Brady Noon).

The second look at the upcoming film is also heavy on the Mutant Mayhem giving us our first look at the Ninja Turtles’ father, Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), plus Ice Cube’s Superfly, who seems the be the leader of a pack of mutants that includes Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena) and others fan favorites looking to cause trouble.

Official Synopsis:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Add Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to the list of movies we are excited to see this summer. The film kicks into theaters on August 4.

Peep the trailer below.

