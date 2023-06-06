Young Thug’s Brother Violates Probation, Gets Prison Sentence

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Young Thug‘s brother is now heading to prison after being arrested and violating the terms of his probation.

According to reports, Quantavious Grier who is also known as Unfoonk, was sentenced to nine years and six months in jail by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville on Monday (June 5). The ruling came down due to Grier being arrested on May 4 in possession of a firearm, violating a deal he had reached with prosecutors last December where he pled guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. In return, he accepted a 12-year prison sentence with two years commuted for time served and the remaining years set as probation.

“Part of the special condition was that you weren’t supposed to possess a gun,” Judge Glanville said to Grier at the sentencing, also revealing that the 34-year-old had not even begun his mandated community service or paid the $141.08 in probation fees. The guilty plea also required Grier to be subject to a curfew, have no firearms, and no contact with Young Thug, also known as Jeffrey Williams.

“The issue I find aggravating in this particular circumstance are several. You got arrested with a gun within six months of you being placed on probation,” Glanville said. “All you had to do was complete your probation and do what you were supposed to do.” Prosecutors are reportedly mulling plans to retry him for a murder case which the Georgia Supreme Court ordered a new trial for.

Grier had been arrested after plainclothes detectives noticed a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon parked in a suspicious manner at a BP gas station. “The gas station where Grier was arrested is controlled and used by YSL for the commission of criminal gang activity,” a detective involved in the arrest wrote in a report. Grier was then detained at a traffic stop by officers citing a window tint violation, resulting in their discovery of a 9mm Glock firearm and detecting “marijuana particles” in the vehicle.

The situation adds to the drama surrounding Young Thug, who is still in prison awaiting trial for his role in the massive RICO case brought against him by Fulton County. Gunna, who entered into a plea deal around the same time as Unfoonk for his involvement in the case, has been focused on music since then, recently releasing a new single.

