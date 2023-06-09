Kanye West Threatens To Shelve Jay-Z Verse In Leaked ‘Donda’ Doc

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The build up to Donda was a sight to be seen. A leak of documentary behind the album shows Kanye West threatening to shelve a Jay-Z verse.

As spotted on HipHopDX now the world will get a better idea of his very unique creative process. Earlier this week footage from a film documenting how his tenth album came to be leaked online. While we only got a little over five minutes worth clips the footage did not disappoint. The “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” rapper is seen in a makeshift recording booth in a room inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here we see Yeezy reflect on his late mother who the project was named after. Additionally, we see him engage with some of his peers including Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Rick Rubin, Mike Dean, Pusha T, and more. But the most noteworthy moment was footage of him handling business on the phone. Kanye is seen taking a phone call regarding the final features for Donda and makes it clear that if said talent isn’t in attendance for the listening party at Mercedez-Benz Stadium their verse would be removed.

“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” he explained. “I’m taking JAY-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.” Soon after he hangs up the cellular phone he had what seemed to be a moment of clarity while looking straight the camera. “How do you even describe these kind of conversations, bro?” he said. The JAY-Z feature in question actually did make it to the album on “Jail”.

You can see the leaked footage of Kanye West below.

