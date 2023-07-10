Drake Defends Pink Nailstyle On Instagram: “Is The World Homophobic?”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake defended a social media post with photos showing off his having pink nails on his recent tour against observers, including Lil Yachty.

The Certified Lover Boy artist shared photos from behind the scenes of the Her Loss tour that he’s currently on with 21 Savage. In those photos, he’s sporting pink nails, accompanied by the caption “I don’t mind that we don’t talk. Rather be in your thoughts. Rather be on top of your list of ‘what ifs’ and not your list of ‘and what nots”.

Lil Yachty took the opportunity to chime in, focusing on Drake’s earrings by writing: “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear.” The response didn’t take long.“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it,” Drake wrote in the comments to the “Poland” rapper, referencing the hit single he has with 21 Savage before adding, “Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Lil Yachty wrote a comment in response, saying: “woo-sah brother, [you’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.” The two are good friends, with Drake hopping on the 25-year-old rapper’s FUTUREMOODS podcast series four months ago and discussing various topics including his confession of planning a “graceful exit” from the music industry.

Drake has been the subject of memes revolving around “Rich Flex”, which features Drake delivering lyrics in a playful manner including the line, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” The social media users’ memes and comments carried implications that the line was a flirtatious one directed to his collaborator. Outside of that exchange, Drake doesn’t seem too flustered as the tour kicked off with its first show in Chicago last Wednesday (July 5th) at the United Center. The It’s All A Blur Tour is set to make its way across North America including the OVO Sound founder’s hometown of Toronto this summer before ending in Columbus, Ohio on October 9th.