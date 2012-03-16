T.I. Says Taylor Swift Is “Part Of The Crew,” Confirms B.o.B. Collaboration [VIDEO]

T.I. and Taylor Swift‘s chance meeting during the country singer’s tour stop in Dallas looks to be the beginning of a great relationship according the rapper. T.I. alongside B.o.B. recently spoke with FUSE and addressed rumors of her appearance on Bobby Ray’s upcoming Strange Clouds album.

“She came to Atlanta and she hit up Grand Hustle,” Bobby Ray said. “I wasn’t there. Tip was there and I eventually linked with her in Dallas and the rest is history.” T.I. added “Taylor’s extended Hustle Gang. She a part of the crew. She just ain’t got her dog tags yet.” Check the footage below.

Photo: VH1