A$AP Rocky Shares Advice From Drake & Kanye West, Says Iggy Azalea Isn’t Racist [VIDEO]

Harlem up and comer A$AP Rocky recently wrapped his first major tour with Drake on the initial leg of the Club Paradise tour. During the tour, many people wondered why the predictable collaboration between the two artists has not happened yet.

“Drake likes to show me better than he could tell me,” A$AP Rocky told the Punchbowl Blog. “I don’t want to work with Drake because it’s so cliche. I’ve got something better. I’ve got a brotherhood with him. That’s my bro. I do want to work with him. I just think people are already expecting that. So, maybe we shouldn’t give them what they want yet.”

The leader of the A$AP Mob also shares that not chasing after awards was a lesson he learned, ironically so, from Kanye West. “Kanye’s school as f-ck,” he shared. “He gave me some advice. He said it’s an honor to have a Grammy, of course, hands down. But he said, ‘Keep your eyes on the prize. Keep doing what you love. Don’t do it for that. Do it for the people.’ I’ve got to respect that.”

Check below to see the full video

Photo: RCA