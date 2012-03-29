Buddy ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Staircases” [LISTEN]

If you haven’t heard of Buddy yet, he’s a kid out of Compton, California who has been taken under the wing of Pharrell Williams. Originally discovered by Scott Vener of Entourage fame, Buddy’s newest project Idle Time is set to feature this Neptunes-produced track featuring Kendrick Lamar. Take a listen to “Staircases” after the break.

Photo: Twitter