B.o.B ft. Nelly – “MJ” [LISTEN]

B.o.b drops “MJ” just in time for the NBA playoffs. Seems like Strange Clouds is shaping up to be a great project. The Nelly cameo on the song doesn’t hurt either. Check out the song after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

• 9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

—

Photo: CBS