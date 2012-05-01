B.o.B ft. Nelly – “MJ” [LISTEN]

B.o.b drops “MJ” just in time for the NBA playoffs. Seems like Strange Clouds is shaping up to be a great project. The Nelly cameo on the song doesn’t hurt either. Check out the song after the jump.
Photo: CBS
