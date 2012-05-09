Swizz Beatz ft. A$AP Rocky – “Street Knock” [VIDEO]

Swizz Beatz and A$AP Rocky get their midnight marauder on in the video for “Street Knock.” Swizz races taxi cabs in a Lotus, kicks it with Allen Iverson, A$AP Rocky stunts, Jadakiss cameos and Reebok gets a whole lot of free branding in this visual.

Watch the Taj directed video for the araabMUZIK produced “Street Knock” below.



Photo: YouTube