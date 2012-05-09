Police Force Drake To Cut Show Short On Club Paradise Tour [VIDEO]

Drake ran into a little trouble on his Club Paradise tour last night. The YMCMB rapper hit Southern California playing to a packed house at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday (May 8), but was forced to end early after authorities stopped him from performing all of the songs on his set list. “Police made me cut the show short but I love you all for rocking with me Irvine!” he tweeted after his concert.

Announcing that he was inspired to bring together a group of artists that he likes to “hear in the club,” Drizzy –rocking a white tank top and showing off his muscles—shared billing with J. Cole, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Meek Mill, and Waka Flocka Flame. “October’s Very Own” ran through a collection of hits from his mixtape days, to his Take Care album bringing most of the rappers back on stage for encores. 2 Chainz, who was too late for his set, settled for a performance of “No Lie,” with Drake, before going into “Spend It,” and leaving the stage.

Up next, the Club Paradise tour will head to Phoenix, May 10.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Street Artist Kai Launches Now Royalty Exhibit In L.A. [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 During Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Into Adam Yauch & The Beastie Boys’ Stylistic Legacy [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Must Know About The Avengers Before Watching The Movie

• Bangin Candy: Gorgeous Looking, Ridiculously Bodied UK Model Tabby Brown [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Billboard