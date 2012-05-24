CLOSE
Birdman Tells DJ Envy That Lil’ Kim Is Lying [VIDEO]

Birdman and Mack Maine stopped by MTV 2’s Sucker Free Countdown this week and talked to DJ Envy about the controversial Lil’ Kim interviewed that aired on Power 105 a few days ago.

Basically, Birdman said Lil’ Kim is lying through her teeth. Check the video after the break.

