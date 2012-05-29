Nardwuar vs. Curren$y Pt. 3: The Nard Strikes Back! [VIDEO]

Super interviewer Nardwuar incorporates his phenomenal fact finding techniques to interview Curren$y for the third time. Did he run out of questions to ask? Of course not.

After again expressing concern over getting 2-pieced by Nardwuar’s microphone, Spitta answers questions about the Sex Pistols, voodoo in New Orleans, his dad’s band and other topics, including weed, of course.

Nardwuar is now officially part of Pharrell Williams’ i Am OTHER project. Also, with his new album, The Stone Immaculate, out June 5th, Spitta recently talked cars & kicks with us here at Hip-Hop Wired. Check Nardwuar’s interview with the Jet Life advocate below.



Photo: YouTube