Diddy Introduces DJ Khaled as the Newest Ciroc Boy [VIDEO]

While in Miami for Memorial Day Weekend, Diddy made the announcement that Funkmaster Flex now has another teammate to promote the Ciroc brand now. The We The Best CEO and YMCMB “artist,” DJ Khaled took the stage with Diddy as he was announced as the newest Ciroc Boy. The Weeknd, Los, and plenty of Ciroc bottles were in attendance for the event.

