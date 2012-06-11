Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean – “As Long As You Love Me” [LISTEN]

Justin Bieber also known as Bieber Da Gawd releases another jam off of his highly anticipated (depending where you are from) album Believe. Big Sean gives the kid an assist on this dance record, so hit the jump and give it a listen. Buy the single now and Believe next Tuesday.

Photo: Billboard