B.o.B – “Ray Bands” [VIDEO] & On The Set Of “Both Of Us” With Taylor Swift [PHOTOS]

Did you forget that B.o.B.’s sophomore album, Strange Clouds, is in stores right now. If so, let this video for the projects latest single0, the Jamieson Jones produced “Ray Bands,” serve as a reminder. 1st Impressions directs the vid the recreates the songs theme about groupie chicks being out for the rapper’s cash, but they only get rewards with Ray Bans for their thirst.

While the mainstream friendly Bobby Ray just dropped the new clip, he’s already working on the visual for “Both Of Us,” which features Taylor Swift. Peep photos, via HHNM and TJ Chapman, from the Nashville, TN set of the Jake Nava directed video in the gallery. Watch the video for “Ray Bands” below.





//

//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »