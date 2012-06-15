CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Announces Summer Jam 2012 RELOADED This Sunday [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Despite the drama that took place at this year’s HOT 97 Summer Jam 2012 involving Nicki Minaj and YMCMBDrake wants us to know that he’s bringing Summer Jam back, the way it should be. DJ Scoob Doo spoke with Drake a little bit ago, where he shared that his Club Paradise Tour date at Jones Beach, NY (June 17th), will become Summer Jam 2012 RELOADED. This video seems to have been taken shortly after the Maybach Music Group listening session in the Bronx and right before they went to WIP in West Village of New York. We all know what happened around that time so who knows if these plans are still in effect. It is all still very interesting so check it out after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

"Crew Love" , 2 chainz , Bay Area , ca , Club Paradise Tour , Concord , DJ Scoob Doo , French Montana , lil wayne , Live , no lie , Stay Schemin , summer jam reloaded , the motto , The Weeknd , Waka Flocka , YMCMB

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close