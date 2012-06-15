Drake Announces Summer Jam 2012 RELOADED This Sunday [VIDEO]

Despite the drama that took place at this year’s HOT 97 Summer Jam 2012 involving Nicki Minaj and YMCMB, Drake wants us to know that he’s bringing Summer Jam back, the way it should be. DJ Scoob Doo spoke with Drake a little bit ago, where he shared that his Club Paradise Tour date at Jones Beach, NY (June 17th), will become Summer Jam 2012 RELOADED. This video seems to have been taken shortly after the Maybach Music Group listening session in the Bronx and right before they went to WIP in West Village of New York. We all know what happened around that time so who knows if these plans are still in effect. It is all still very interesting so check it out after the jump.

