On The Set Of Ace Hood’s “B.L.A.B.” Video [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, Ace Hood was shooting a video for his “B.L.A.B.” (Ballin Like A B-tch) single and was kind enough to share some of the antics from the set via Instagram.

Also, Ace is now officially part of the YMCMB family since Cash Money has signed him and his longtime benefactor DJ Khaled’s We The Best label. No matter what you may personally think of the Miami rapper’s rhyme talents, Ace Hood will soon enough be dropping his fourth album. Let that marinate for a bit.

One reason for Ace’s longevity has got to be his work ethic; he dropped a video for “2-12-12,” off of his Starvation mixtape, less than a week ago. Check out the flicks from the set of his forthcoming “B.L.A.B.” video in the gallery.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Kate Upton Poses For GQ, Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• T.I., Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

• Play Cloths Summer 2012 Collection ft. Stephanie “StephieSoS-xy” Arenas [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photos: Instagram

Props: Rap Radar

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »