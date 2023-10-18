HHW Gaming: PS5 Cloud Streaming Is Here, This Is What You Need To Know

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cloud streaming on the PS5 is finally here, and it could alleviate one major headache when utilizing space on your console.

In a recent blog post, Sony broke bread about the cloud streaming feature now available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

Information about the new feature, including bandwidth recommendations, stands out the most and is not as demanding as some believed it would be.

Per the blog post, Sony recommends 52Mbps for 4K, 38Mbps for 1440p, 23Mbps for 1080p, and 13Mbps for 720p. The recommended settings sit at HDR or SDR at 60Hz; at minimum, the bandwidth drops to 5Mbps for 720p and 38Mbps for 4K.

Another notable tidbit from the blog post is the information we were already privy to: you can only stream PS5 games on your PS5 console.

No games can be streamed on the soon-to-be-released PlayStation Portal companion device, which only allows you to play games over Wi-Fi locally.

Cloud streaming is currently available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers in Japan enjoy the new features, while European subscribers will see it go live on October 23, and folks in the United States have to wait till October 30.

This could be a helpful game-changer for PS5 console owners and make the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription look even more attractive and worth its asking price.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty