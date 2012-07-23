G.O.O.D. Music Rapper Common’s Chicago Condo Facing Foreclosure

It looks like G.O.O.D. Music’s Common hasn’t been checking his mail back in Chicago. TMZ reports that the rapper’s Chi-Town condo is under threat of foreclosure after he allegedly fell months behind on his mortgage payments.

Com Sense, who keeps a crib in LA, and his longtime manager Derek Dudley purchased the pad in 2008. But according to Bank of America, they stopped making the $2,285 a month mortgage payments in March and the bank decided to begin foreclosure proceedings. It’s not likely the Common is hard up for cash. Besides a successful recording career (he dropped his latest album, The Dreamer The Believer, late last year, and its “The Believer,” featuring John Legend, can be heard in a new Jeep ad campaign), the rapper born Lonnie Rashid Lynn is also a successful actor. The “So Sweet” rapper is reprising his role of Elam, a recently freed slave, in the second season of AMC’s Hell On Wheels, which returns August 12th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• The Dark Knight Rises x Under Armour – Gotham City Rogues Collection [PHOTOS]

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Beyoncé Shows Off Blue Ivy [PHOTO]

• Rick Ross Talks Grilling Tilapia And Eating Cheese With Bon Appétit [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Through The Life And Legacy Of Nelson Mandela [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Warner Bros. Records